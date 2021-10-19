Zahara Jolie Wears Her Mother Angelina Jolie’s 2014 Oscar Dress On ‘Eternals’ Red Carpet

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Fashion apparently runs in the family according to Eternals star Angelina Jolie.

The 46-year-old celeb dazzled in a strapless khaki-colored Balmain dress during the red carpet premiere for Marvel’s highly anticipated film Eternals on Oct. 18. Jolie’s children also attended the star-studded event dressed to the nines in designer vintage pieces. However, the star later revealed to Entertainment Tonight that those clothes were in fact hers. Apparently her children Zahara, Knox, Vivienne, Shiloh, and Maddox Jolie-Pitt – had rummaged through her wardrobe to find their runway looks for the evening.

Zahara, in particular, wore one of her mother’s standout pieces: a chic Elie Saab couture gown that Jolie wore to the Oscars in 2014. Knox and Maddox looked dapper in a pair of suits while Vivienne and Shiloh opted for neutral-colored dresses.

“My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff,” Jolie said of the sweet moment.

Ahead of her cover shoot with British Vogue, Angelina told the magazine’s editor-in-chief that she loves investing in “quality pieces” and that she often “wears them to death.”

“I don’t change things often, you know? That’s one of my things,” she added. Elsewhere in her interview, the busy mother of six detailed what it has been like raising her children during the pandemic.

“I think that like most families, we have had this bigger thing happening with the pandemic. But of course, you also have these life markers,” Jolie shared.

“We went into it having just gotten out of the hospital with Zahara [who underwent surgery early last year], and we were so happy she was OK that we entered lockdown in a different state of mind,” she continued. “But, you know, there are also these other markers of life: Pax going into his senior year, but not being able to enjoy all that it is to be a senior; Zahara finally getting her driving license, but she’s taking the test with the driver wrapped in the full outfit with the masks. It’s not how you imagine these moments. But birthdays go on, and I think that for many people, it’s made us all feel very human together. There’s something beautiful about that.”

