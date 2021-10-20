LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Black Ink’s Crew NY’s Suzette Samuel and Beyond Beauty body contour expert Cora Christian stopped by the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry to talk about the dangers of cosmetic surgery. Suzette shares her near death experience about her illegal butt shots and why she had them removed. Cora shares why she decided to get into the non invasive route and how you can get plastic surgery like results without going under the knife. Gather round Lemonade stand this one is real informational y’all! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all that!

Black Ink NY’s Suzette Samuel & Cora Christian Talk Deadly Cosmetic Surgery Trend, Do’s & Don’t + More! was originally published on kysdc.com

