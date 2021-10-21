New License Plate for Ohio

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

So Governor Mike DeWine has just unveiled the new license plate for Ohioans and true Ohioans are going to be very happy when they see that Cornfields are taking up the whole plate.

With people not knowing much about Ohio, except for what they read or have heard, if they haven visited the big cities in the state they will never really get a feel for Ohio. Sure we have hundreds perhaps thousands of miles of cornfields, but now we also have to see corn on our license plates.

But what about the livelihood of Cleveland, the heart of the Ohio State buckeyes in Columbus, and Im not really a Cincinnati girl, but Ohio is more than cornfields.

Are you feeling the new plates?