Nicki Minaj Wins Victory in Court

Nicki Minaj was facing a default judgment lawsuit of $15million is she did not reposed to the harassment lawsuit filed by Jennifer Hough. That is the woman who accused Nickis Husband Kenneth Petty of rape in 1994, Petty however coped a plea deal being convicted of Alleged Rape.

Hough is claiming that Nicki had been harassing her and telling her to recant her statements from all those years ago, Hough is claiming that the rapper even threatened her, and offered her money if she didn’t take it.

Moving along Nicki did respond to the lawsuit in a timely manner, and already has a lawyer to go against Hough in court. So we will have to wait and see how this harassment lawsuit pans out.

Do you think Minaj threatened Hough?