Rain Shower Forecast for the Weekend

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i.com we can expect more rain showers, and cool to begin this weekend and follow into the coming week. It was already hoodie season but now its definitely time to pull the coats and umbrellas out. Why is it that soon as its time for Halloween it gets super cold, to where you don t even want to take the kids trick or treating. Check out the weather to come below.

Today: Rain showers, some thunderstorms, then clearing late & breezy, high 68

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 48

Friday: Mostly cloudy, isolated sprinkles, high 58

Saturday: Mixed clouds, cool, high 61

Sunday: Rain later in day, high 62

Monday: Rain showers, high 34

So ys its going to get much cooler than it has been, but its Ohio so this was definitely expected.

Are you ready for winter?