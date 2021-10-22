Kash Doll Made $26K in one Night as Erotic Dancer

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Now 7 months pregnant with the baby of rapper Tracey T. Kash Doll sat down on a podcast with Jalen Rose and spend up about her early days when she was an erotic dancer in Detroit. She was young, car was stolen, house caught on fire, and she was living with her mom. During that time she was looking to make herself some money, so dancing was her next option.

Nervous is the word Kash Doll used to describe how she felt, “S******* bricks” is the actual term she used. Compared to a regular job, she said she went from getting $500 every two weeks to $700 in a handful of hours. “I said, ‘Oh, I’m about to stack this money up.’ I made $26,000 in one night,” She as officially the highest paid dancer in Michigan and never took her bra off.

