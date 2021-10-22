Diva’s Daily Dirt: Wale Drops ‘Folarin II’

Continue reading Amidst The Top 50 Rappers Chaos, Wale Declares Himself A G.O.A.T.

Amidst The Top 50 Rappers Chaos, Wale Declares Himself A G.O.A.T.

[caption id="attachment_468566" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 26: Rapper Wale performs onstage at a Roc Nation curated Samsung exclusive concert at Samsung Studio LA on June 26, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Samsung)[/caption] With social media burning with opinions for the past few days thanks to a suspect Top 50 Rappers list having gone viral, Wale’s decided to douse the flames by interjecting himself into the G.O.A.T. debate. We mean might as well throw a pipe bomb into the crowd while they’re trying to contain a 5-alarm blaze, right? Early in the AM on Tuesday (August 6) while the Hip-Hop nation was trying to make sense of lists that put Joe Budden well into the Top 5 Dead or Alive company and Biggie barely cracking the Top 10, Wale took to Twitter and bluntly stated “I’m one of the greatest rappers of all time . There I said it…” https://www.instagram.com/p/B01IdW7h3Ng/ Needless to say fans reacted with laughter and slander while others co-signed Wale’s surprising declaration. But regardless of the blowback Wale remain undeterred in his confidence and continued to make the case for his rap status. Pointing out to his gold and platinum records along with a Jigga mention, Ralph Folarin mushed on as critics rained all kinds of hate on his parade. Check out the tweets, as well as reactions from the peanut gallery, after the jump and let us know if you agree or disagree with Wale’s assertion that he is indeed a Rap G.O.A.T.