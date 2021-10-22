Diva’s Daily Dirt: Wale Drops ‘Folarin II’

Wale Drops ‘Folarin II’
Wale dropped ‘Folarin II’ today executive produced by Rick Ross who’s also featured on the project with J.Cole, Chris Brown, Jamie Foxx, Lil Chris of T.O.B, Shawn from Boys II Men and so many others!
After a decade in the game Wale is one of the most consistent artists in the game!
On this sequel to his 2012 mixtape, Folorin, the D.C rapper embraces his journey giving himself his flowers and reminding us exactly why we rock with him so much!
Amidst The Top 50 Rappers Chaos, Wale Declares Himself A G.O.A.T.
Amidst The Top 50 Rappers Chaos, Wale Declares Himself A G.O.A.T.
1.
1 of 12
And there it is . Thank you 🙏🏿 https://t.co/mHWlmZ8Qsg— Wale (@Wale) August 7, 2019
2.
2 of 12
The kid in the supreme doin Glastonbury in 2006 is one of greatest of all time... also shout out to Daniel Merriweather pic.twitter.com/ZUc1YqiPyy— Wale (@Wale) August 6, 2019
3.
3 of 12
Last album had one platinum and two gold singles ... I just don’t be talkin my talk all the time cuz I got some things goin on in my head.. but what we not gon do is act like the hits haven’t been comin for ten years . Okurrrr 💁🏾♀️— Wale (@Wale) August 6, 2019
4.
4 of 12
Fixed it for you fam!!! pic.twitter.com/ZkzTRNgwzH— scottythafisherman🎣 (@ScottySorgi) August 6, 2019
5.
5 of 12
Delete this shit! How dare you not show my sneakers https://t.co/ibt3HNtzz2— Wale (@Wale) August 6, 2019
6.
6 of 12
Hey BTS army.. it’s your ol pal Wale again quick favor .. since you guys control the internet .. can y’all tell these ppl to stop lying and saying I’m not one of the greatest of all time . Thanks again guys wherever you are 💙 Love— Wale (@Wale) August 6, 2019
7.
7 of 12
Lil Nas X taught me how to use the twitters and the interness I shalt not look back https://t.co/y1fsKejHot— Wale (@Wale) August 6, 2019
8.
8 of 12
I didn’t say anything about a list . I said ... ahem ahem ahem .. I 👏🏿 AM 👏🏿 ONE 👏🏿 OF 👏🏿 THE 👏🏿 great- 👏🏿-test 👏🏿 of all time ! https://t.co/MbUsEjF97W— Wale (@Wale) August 6, 2019
9.
9 of 12
A word from a living legend . pic.twitter.com/45Lmr2xxdp— Wale (@Wale) August 6, 2019
10.
10 of 12
🎵🎶@Wale says he is one of the greatest #rappers of all time.— Kelly Ann Collins (@itskac) August 6, 2019
I second that. 💥
All in favor say aye! pic.twitter.com/uQlmTtYyd4
11.
11 of 12
Jerry tried to tell ya, @Wale. pic.twitter.com/1x1Zc5NNYL— Complex (@Complex) August 6, 2019
12.
12 of 12
Ebro put Wale and E-40 on his top 50 list pic.twitter.com/MHeJnCftkt— CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE (@IOnlySayFacts) August 6, 2019
NBA Young Boy Released On Bond
According to reports the 22-year-old rapper will be placed on house arrest in Utah with military guards, according to DJ Akademiks.
The ‘Make No Sense’ rapper has been locked up awaiting trial over gun charges for several months. The musician’s lawyer proposed a plan earlier this week that would allow him to be released on bond so he could enjoy his brand-new home in Utah. Prosecutors however tried to argue that the rapper was a danger to the community. However it looks as though the judge was swayed by Youngboy’s bond proposal instead.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:
CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Wale Drops ‘Folarin II’ was originally published on kysdc.com