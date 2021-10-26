Governor DeSantis of Florida is Offering $5000 to Out of State Unvaccinated Cops to Work there

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A big trend that is going on right now is that police officers are walking off the job because they do not want to get the vaccine.

Police officers are turning in their badge oppose to getting vaccinated for the disease that caused the pandemic. Well perhaps they’ll take a move to Florida as Governor DeSantis is offering moving fee money to cops that choose to be unvaccinated to come and work in the sunshine state.

Its possible that a slot of cops may go ahead and move south just because they want to be the judge of what thy put in their body!

What are your thoughts on cops having to be vaccinated?