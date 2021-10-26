LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Amazon Prime debuted the trailer for the upcoming Kid Cudi documentary A Man Named Scott today. The Robert Alexander directed documentary chronicles the decade following Cudi’s debut LP Man On The Moon.

The trailer presents Cudi’s journey to global stardom after releasing his 2009 debut. It discusses how fans became enamored by his artistry and how they looked to the Cleveland born artist became an inspiration to fans all over the world.

The documentary will also detail how he battled his own demons as he climbed the musical ladder to success.

“People look up to me, but I’m not a happy person,” Cudi says in the trailer previewing the Amazon Prime documentary. “I felt like a fraud. That’s what drove me to escape from reality.”

He goes on to speak on the darker side of fame, painting a picture that it is not all glitz and glamour. Cudi went to rehab in 2016 for depression.

“I just had a hard time dealing with the adjustments from being Scott to being Kid Cudi,” the star shared in the documentary.

Cudi shares how he aimed to “make something that calls out to the broken and the lost.”

“I needed to feel something with the music,” Cudi describes his pursuit of music. “How can I give people something they haven’t heard before?”

The mega artist and actor has certainly exceeded his own expectations for himself becoming a motivation for many fans worldwide.

Cudi has other more film projects underway including the Netflix film Don’t Look Up starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. He has also collaborated with JAY-Z on a song called “My Guns Go Bang” for the soundtrack to The Harder They Fall.

Kid Cudi’s upcoming documentary A Man Named Scott debuts November 5 on Amazon Prime. Be sure to watch the trailer below.

Watch Trailer: Kid Cudi’s Upcoming Documentary ‘A Man Named Scott’ Debuts Nov. 5 On Amazon Prime was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Power 107.5: