Marlo Hampton Finally Gets A Peach On ‘RHOA’

Is Marlo Hampton finally getting an official peach? As of Monday (Oct. 25th) reports say the finalized list of season 14’s cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta includes Ms. Hampton as a full-time star!

Marlo first debuted on the franchise back in late 2011 during the show’s fourth season as a friend of Nene Leakes. Marlo has become loved amongst the fans for her fashion sense and her epic shade-throwing abilities! RHOA OG Sheree Whitfield is also returning to the series.

As far as newbies go: Former Olympian Richards-Ross, 36, is new to the franchise but not so new to reality tv. Her previous family oriented show was on WE tv for one season back in 2013 called, Glam and Gold.

Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora will also be continuing into Season 14 of the beloved franchise. Will this season keep it as spicy and drama filled as previous seasons without Nene Leakes, Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey?

Meek Mill Claims Record Label Hasn’t Paid Him

Meek Mill isn’t playing any games with his record label and he’s planning on letting us in on what’s really going on in the music business.

The ‘Sharing Locations’ rapper claims in a series of tweets that he has yet to be paid from his music.

“i haven’t get paid from music and i don’t know how much money labels make off me!!!!! i need lawyers asap!!!”

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Marlo Hampton Finally Gets A Peach On ‘RHOA’ was originally published on kysdc.com

