New Albany changes trick or treat date due to threat of rain, resident requests

According to NBC4i, New Albany announced that this year’s trick or treat hours in the city have changed.
In a message on its website, the city announced trick or treat will now take place on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m.
The change comes due to a threat of rain on Thursday as well as several requests from residents.
“While the weather forecast could change between now and Sunday, moving the event to Halloween appears to be the better option at this point,” the city posted. “Sunday’s event will take place rain or shine.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
