The 614
HomeThe 614

Columbus high school teacher arrested on prostitution charges

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE

 

Robert Pea mug shot Franklin County Jail

Source: Franklin County Jail / Franklin County Jail

According to NBC4i, a Northland High School teacher has been arrested and charged with one count of compelling prostitution.

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, 60-year old Robert Pea of Columbus was arrested Wednesday morning by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

Officials say Pea contacted a minor through an online ad and “engaged in sexual activity for hire.”

According to the complaint, police say they received tips about a girl who was a possible sex trafficking victim. Through interviews, subpoenas, and cellphone records, police say Pea became a person of interest, and was arrested after they interviewed him.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

Columbus high school teacher arrested on prostitution charges  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close