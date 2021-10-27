CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Columbus firefighters are being hailed for helping to deliver a baby under less-than-ideal circumstances.
On Oct. 11 on the side of the State Route 315 freeway, crew members from stations 6 and 27 responded to a call of a woman in labor.
The firefighters successfully delivered the impatient infant, who weighed in at 9 pounds.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- New Albany changes trick or treat date due to threat of rain, resident requests
- Citizen’s Arrest Law Used To Defend Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Is Rooted In Slavery
- Columbus Firefighters deliver baby on busy freeway
- Columbus high school teacher arrested on prostitution charges
- College Football Player Charged With Murder Of Trans Woman He Claims Catfished Him On Tinder
- If You Can’t See The Braves’ Tomahawk Chop Is Racist, Chances Are You’re Drowning In White Privilege
- Florida Woman Says U.S. Marshals Pointed Guns At Her, Baby Daughter While Raiding Wrong Apartment
- Grand Jury Indicts 2 Officers Accused Of Shooting Black Georgia Man 76 Times On Charges Including Murder, Burglary And Making False Statements
- ‘Driving While Black’ Lawsuit Claims Cops Brutally Beat, Threatened To Kill Motorist In Front Of Young Son
- Black Twitter Reacts To Insecure’s Use of AKA Sorority Logo, Issa Rae Responds
Columbus Firefighters deliver baby on busy freeway was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
Also On Power 107.5: