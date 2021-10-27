Storm Reid Becomes The Latest Ambassador For New Balance

New Balance is known for their rugged, athletic styles that can be worn as everyday looks. Their one-of-a-kind suede tennis shoes, that come in unique colors, give off a vintage vibe that can add swag to any ensemble. Storm Reid is no stranger to setting a supreme example when it comes to character and fashion; therefore, New Balance could have not collaborated with a better celebrity and the Chief Marketing Officer for New Balance, Chris Davis, agrees.

“We are tremendously excited about welcoming Storm as the newest member of the New Balance family. Storm embodies our brands fearlessly independent mindset and truly exemplifies a dynamic, versatile persona and is not only passionate about finding her place in the world – but empowering today’s global youth to realize that same level of confidence. Through her bourgeoning acting career, advocacy of education and self-expression through fashion, Storm is an inspiration to an entire generation,” says Davis.