Trick or Treating in Central Ohio

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has given kids the green light to trick-or-treat this year.

Rochelle Walensky said recently that the key to being safe is being outdoors in small groups.

Handing out candy is OK, too, according to Walensky, since COVID-19 exposure is defined as being within 6-feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more. Brief interactions are just fine, according to the CDC.

The kids are going to be happy that they are getting candy for halloween. A few places in Ohio to go trick or treating are listed below

More locations and dates can be found HERE

What are you being for halloween?