Ex Gov. Cuomo Hit with First Criminal Charge

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to TMZ there is a complaint filed against Cuomo, which describes what allegedly happened back in Dec 2020.

The documents stated that the Governor placed his had up the blouse of the victim and touched her left breast. Former Governor of New York has been hit with a criminal charge, for sexual misconduct.

Prosecutors in Albany, NY say the ex-Gov. has been charged with forcible touching, which is a Class A misdemeanor. At this time the victim is not known.

The Governor stepped down before he was charged with any crime, as previously other women, mostly staffers have accused him of touching them inappropriately.

If former Governor Cuomo were to be found guilty of forcible touching, he could face up to a year in jail or 3 years probation.

Thoughts?