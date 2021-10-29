LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Tamron Hall always understands the assignment. The beloved talk show host channeled a pregnant Cardi B for Halloween and it’s giving what needs to be gave.

Tamron wore a long middle part wig and bedazzled bodysuit to capture Cardi’s BET Awards baby bump reveal. Tamrom channels Naomi Campbell in a second costume.

According to press release, Tamron’s mom-themed costumes were inspired by the focus of her Friday ‘Help Me Tamron!’ show dedicated to offering moms and dad’s childcare advice from from childcare expert Nanny Connie Simpson. Because what’s scarier than a toddler meltdown?!

Last year, Tamron gave us her best Diana Ross impression and she didn’t disappoint this time around. We love to see all the celebrity Halloween costumes.

Looking for a last minute Halloween look you can recreate at home, try this glam mermaid or fierce lion king-inspired makeup tutorial.

RELATED STORIES:

Tamron Hall Brings The Glam To Halloween With Diana Ross Costumes!

Tamron Hall’s Baby Boy Moses Is Living His Best Life On The ‘Gram!

Tamron Hall Channels A Pregnant Cardi B For Halloween was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Power 107.5: