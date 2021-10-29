Tiffany Haddish, La La Anthony & ScHoolboy Q Join Tubi’s First Ever Original Adult Animated Series ‘The Freak Brothers’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tiffany Haddish, La La Anthony, and ScHoolboy Q are joining Tubi’s brand new original adult animated series The Freak Brothers. The series based on the cult classic underground comic book series The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers will feature an all-star cast.

The original comic book series sold more than 45 million copies in 16 different languages. The Freak Brotherswill debut with two episodes headlining Tubi’s first foray into adult animation. The streaming platform prepares to expand its adult humor collection in the coming months.

The eight episode pilot season will premiere each Sunday into the holiday season. The Freak Brotherschronicles the escapades of a trio of stoner anti-establishment characters and their cat who wake up from a 50 year nap after smoking a magical strain of week in 1969. They are forced to adjust to life with a new family in present day San Francisco.

The star-studded cast includes Haddish, Anthony, ScHoolboy Q, Pete Davidson, John Goodman and Adam Devine. In addition, the theme song was created and performed by TDE recording artist Ray Vaughn. Grammy award-winning producer and founder of TDE, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, produced the music for the show and is an executive producer on the series, along with Mike Concepcion.

“We can’t wait for Tubi viewers to freak out to THE FREAK BROTHERS, with its unforgettably irreverent comedy infused with heart, alongside an iconic ensemble voice cast and a stellar team of elite producers and writers,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. “This comedy is 50 years in the making and we are thrilled to have it debut on Tubi as our first original animated comedy, marking a new step for Tubi as we expand our adult humor offerings.”

The Freak Brothers will anchor Tubi’s expansion into adult animation on Fox Entertainment’s free streaming platform joining nearly 7,000 comedy films and series on the platform, ranging from classic stand-up specials like Def Comedy Jam to other classic adult animations like The PJs.

Be sure to catch The Freak Brothers premiering Sunday, November 14 to Tubi.

