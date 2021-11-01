LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Seven weeks ago, Gunna posted a picture that would serve as the inspiration behind Rihanna’s 2021 Halloween outfit. The Bajan singer and entrepreneur recreated the rapper’s look, clad in a Dior mesh top, black shorts, black knee-high boots, and Louis Vuitton sunglasses.

It’s the commitment for me. Not only did Rih Rih copy Gunna’s poses to a T, she also nailed his hairstyle and facial expressions.

Although Gunna didn’t verbally acknowledge his doppelgänger, he gave his stamp of approval by changing his profile picture to Rihanna dressed as him.

First of all, how flattering is it to have Rih choose you as her Halloween muse? Secondly, how was she able to do Gunna better than he did himself? I mean she really slayed this one. Gunna has been showing out on his Instagram page as far as fashion goes. Between his unbothered expressions and school-boy flair, the rapper knows how to keep the folks talking.

This halloween was full of celebrities dressing as other celebrities. In a day and age where people are going the extra mile to show appreciation for those they admire, doppelgänger costumes really give me all the feels. What do you think? Did you love Rihanna’s Gunna costume?

DON’T MISS…

Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2021

Rihanna Throws It Back To Her Pixie Haircut Days With Her Latest Hairstyle

Rihanna Looks Like A Stunner In A Custom Bottega Veneta Ensemble At Her Savage X Fenty Vol 3 Show

Rihanna And Erykah Badu Link Up At The Savage X Fenty Fashion Show And Set Twitter Ablaze

Rihanna Dresses As Gunna For Halloween And She Did It Better Than He Did It Himself was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Power 107.5: