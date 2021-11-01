LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

After a weekend full of sharing their most iconic Halloween costumes, our favorite celebs hit the streets one last time for a night of dancing and fun to close out Halloween and the spooky weekend. Among those were Chloe and Halle Bailey, Ryan Destiny, and Normani, who linked up at Megan Thee Stallion’s annual Hottieween Halloween party and instantly gave us melanin overload, becoming the group of besties we never knew we needed but now can’t get enough of!

In a clip that’s now gone viral, we see all of the gorgeous ladies, dancing the night away while having a great time slaying in their Halloween costumes.

In the clip, we see Halle Bailey as Janet Jackson.

Chloe Bailey as Jada Pinkett from The Matrix.

And Normani, Ryan Destiny, and Megan Thee Stallion as matching enchanted fairies.

“ATE,” one fan commented on the ladies’ stunning looks while another was left speechless and simply left a plethora of heart-eye emojis to show their approval.

Here’s another look at the girls linking up and having a great time inside Meg’s Hottieween bash last night.

Looks like Megan’s Hottieween was the place to be last night, and we’re here for more link-ups like this!

Don’t miss…

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Us Body In Her Calvins

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Nike As The ‘Hot Girl Coach’

Chloe x Halle, Ryan Destiny, And Normani Link At Megan Thee Stallion’s Hottieween was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Power 107.5: