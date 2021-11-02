Metaverse World will Allow Customizable Avatars, Fitness, Games and More Virtually

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The huge social media giant is now known as Meta, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is bringing another form of social media to Meta. Its called “Metaverse” a place where people can create their own world, and have a virtual connection with others in this world. You an create any type of Avatar, have fitness, parties, games and more.

Pretty much this metaverse is an updated version of the Sims, because instead of viewing the content you will in the content. Sounds creepy right, but with the way the world is going everything is going to merge into technology and be computerized.

Are you excited about Metaverse?