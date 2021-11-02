Megan Thee Stallion, Woman of the Year by Glamourmag!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

I love me some Megan and honey what she is reaping is because of what she sowed. This woman has been defying everything that was sent to destroy her, and break her peace. So proud that she has the right people and team around her so she can soar.

You have to clap for Megan Thee Stallion deemed as a Woman of the Year from Glamourmag!!!

Sis always slays and is effortlessly being herself and winning over more hotties day by day. The relationship she has with her Pardi is super cute and she spoke on how he caters to her mental and emotional health. Go Megan Keep winning you have my support!

Have you tried that Hottie Sauce?