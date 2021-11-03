Columbus City Council: Democrats sweep three seats

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, three Democrats are projected to win the three available seats on Columbus City Council.

Current City Council President Shannon Hardin, Gladden Community House President and CEO Nick Bankston, and director of the Latina Mentoring Academy Lourdes Barroso De Padilla are the projected winners for the city council seats.

According to unofficial results, with 100 percent of precincts reporting, Hardin is leading the field with 64,001 votes (28.92 percent), followed by De Padilla with 60,270 (27.24 percent) and Bankston with 60,185 (27.2 percent). Susi had 35,225 votes (15.92 percent).

Hardin was up for reelection, while current councilmembers Mitchell Brown and Priscilla Tyson did not seek reelection.

All election results are considered unofficial until certified by the Ohio Secretary of State, usually about two weeks after election day.

