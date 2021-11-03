According to NBC4i, Columbus is planning to turn 78 acres of land near Eastland Mall into a new park.
Francis said the land was acquired by Columbus City Council earlier this week for the price of a little over $1.5 million, the majority of which will be paid through a $1 million grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
City council said it is seeking input from those in the Eastland Mall area with plans to build playgrounds, bike trails, sports fields, and conservation spaces.
The city said the park is expected to be completed in the next two to three years.
For the full NBC4 story click here
The Latest:
- Adidas x Ivy Park Announces Peloton Park Apparel
- Rihanna Steps Out In NYC In An Acid Green Peacoat And We’re Like Yas!
- Gabrielle Union-Wade And Family Slay In Style At The Gucci Love Parade Fashion Show
- Judge Faith’s Tips On Avoiding Red Flags & Setting Boundaries When Dating
- Cardi B Gives Us A Dose Of Simplicity In A Baby Blue Casablanca Suit While Out In NYC
- Drip & Zay Speak On Collaborating As A Duo & Representing Southern Rap With New EP
- White Women Voters Powered Youngkin To Victory In Virginia, Exit Polling Data Shows
- Ciara Presented Laquan Smith With The ACE Hero Award While Draped In The Designers’ Creation
- Watch: Nick Cannon Talks About How Kel Mitchell Gave Him His First Opportunity In TV At 16 Years Old
- Virginia’s New Republican Black Woman Lieutenant Governor And The Era Of The ‘Safe Negro’
Columbus planning park near Eastland Mall was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com