Near Total Abortion Ban Proposed in Ohio

This is some total BS that men are really trying to VOTE on a woman body, to make a choice for women when they do not have to carry a human. The abortion ban in Texas will not allow a woman to get an abortion when she is over six weeks, a similar law is also in Virginia. Now politics are trying to bring this same law to Ohio.

According to WKYC.com State Rep. Jena Powell, R-Arcanum, introduced House Bill 480 on Tuesday, which allows civil lawsuits against anyone who “knowingly engages in conduct that aids or abets the performance or inducement of an abortion,”

2020 abortion report received from the Ohio Department of Health showed 20,605 abortions in 2020, more than half of which were induced at less than nine weeks gestation.

Abortion could be illegal in Ohio by July, if the dominos fall in the wrong direction.

What are your thoughts?