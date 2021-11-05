Danielle Creations Bluetooth L.E.D. Vanity Mirror Upgraded My Beauty Routine

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

There are so many levels to creating the perfect beauty beat. A combination of an effective makeup routine, using the right products, and great lighting will help you create a flawless makeup look. I developed the right routine, I got the products together, but I didn’t have the best lighting situation. Between my dim bathroom lighting and a small vanity lamp, I needed something that would upgrade my beauty experience.

Although I was in dire need of L.E.D. vanity lights, I continued to do my makeup in the bathroom and hope for the best. I considered it divine timing when Danielle Creations reached out to me to try their Bluetooth L.E.D. Vanity Mirror. The compact mirror is easy to store and it sits beautifully on any counter, desk or vanity. Available in black and white, the mirror is USB powered, Bluetooth enabled (with 2 high quality speakers) and features 6 super bright L.E.D. lights ( 3 different light levels with touch sensor), Ultra-Vue® distortion-free high-quality glass and an auto-shut off after 5 minutes.

This vanity mirror changed the game for me! Not only was I able to blast my music from the built in speakers, I blended my makeup more efficiently because I could see the different tones on my face. Now I use my vanity mirror for more than just makeup. It’s great for managing your skincare routine, fixing up your hair, or simply using it as a tool to look at and highlight your natural beauty.

The Danielle Creations Bluetooth L.E.D. Vanity Mirror is a Walmart holiday EXCLUSIVE that will be available in stories and online on November 15th. Retailing at $58.99, this product is perfect for the gift-giving season. If you’re a beauty love that hasn’t yet jumped on the L.E.D. lighting bandwagon, then I’m here to tell you you’re missing out. Add this product to your holiday wish list before it sells out!

