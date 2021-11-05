LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

An abortion ban proposed by GOP’s in Ohio closely mirrors a Texas law that is currently being challenged at The Supreme Court.

|| RELATED: Black Female Assistant Police Chief Was Actually Told To Get An Abortion Or Be Fired ||

Known as House Bill 480, it would allow any person to sue a medical professional who conducts an abortion or an individual who “aids or abets” an abortion. Anyone who performs or assists in an abortion could face a fine of at least $10,000 per abortion.

Here’s more from Cincinatti.com:

The bill includes a broad definition of abortion, including a ban on administering, procuring or selling any instrument, medicine or drug to terminate a pregnancy. The proposal would add to Ohio law the language: “All human beings are created equal and endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights; among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Unlike the Texas law, the Ohio bill would ban all abortions, not only ones that occur after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

“The sanctity of human life, born and preborn, must be preserved in Ohio,” Rep. Jena Powell , a sponsor of the bill, said in a statement. “Abortion kills children, scars families, and harms women. We can and must do better.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Ohio GOP’s Proposed Abortion Ban Mirrors Texas Law Being Challenged at The Supreme Court was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com