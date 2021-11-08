Who Is Vinetria? 5 Things To Know About Kanye West’s Alleged New Model Boo

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Following his viral and wildly entertaining interview with Drink Champs, Kanye West is making headlines for another reason. Yeezy is allegedly dating a Black model, Vinetria.

The 44 year-old music mogul and fashion designer was spotted sitting courtside with the beauty at his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis. Kanye sported a blue and brown jacket with what looked to be North’s face painted on it, some black jeans, black rubber boots, and a black hat. Vinetria looked laid back in an all black ensemble with black slides.

While we don’t know Kanye West’s exact relationship status with Vinetria, we can definitely tell you what we do know about Vinetria.

She’s 22

Despite verbally fighting for his marriage on Drink Champs, claiming he wants to still be with Kim, the rapper and fashion mogul reportedly has been dating Venetria “for a while now,” according to the Standard.co.

She’s A Model

According to reports and from the looks of her Instagram, Vinetria is a model. She is signed to Public Image Management and is five feet nine inches tall. If there is one thing Kanye’s exes have in common, it’s that most of them are either in the modeling industry or have the looks of a model.

She seems to be a private person

If you peruse her Instagram page, you won’t be able to assume much about Vinetria’s life. She doesn’t post her modeling jobs, family members, or beautifully coordinated food plates. She posts a few shots of herself here and there and other random things that don’t say too much about her life.

From what we can see, her style is on the minimalist side

From what we can see on her social media accounts or judging by her outfit at the Donda Academy’s debut basketball game, honey likes to keep things on the simple side when it comes to fashion. Kanye West is known for donning slides, jeans, and a sweatshirt – so Vinetria’s low profile swag definitely matches his.

She can slay a swimsuit

Her body looks excellent in a swimsuit. According to a picture from her Twitter account, swimsuits don’t stand a chance when they are draped on this model’s body. She looked absolutely stunning in a two piece, high cut black bikini.

In other Kanye West news, he dedicated his recent Sunday Service event to the lives lost at the AstroWorld festival.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

