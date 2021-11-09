Megan Thee Stallion Accepts Glamour’s 2021 Woman of the Year Award In Heartfelt Speech [Video]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Megan Thee Stallion accepts her 2021 Glamour Woman of the Year Award last night (Nov. 8) at the Rainbow Room in New York City. The rap star gave a heartfelt speech as Megan Pete, shedding her usual Houston hottie rap persona for the evening.

As the rapper graced the stage to accept her award, she tearfully praised the two women who helped her along the way. She attributes her achievements to her late mother and late great grandmother, who she affectionately refers to as “big momma.”

Megan has been putting in the work since she stepped on the music scene. She has given the world her fire freestyles and undeniable music, partnered with several major brands and even received a Beyoncé stamp. Megan Thee Stallion has proven to be a force in the industry and she is being acknowledged for her valiant efforts.

Despite inevitable hardships like losing her mother in 2019, Glamour’s Woman of the Year continues to persevere and give fans the gift of her music. She is now being recognized for her major accomplishments.

“I am truly humbled to be in such incredible company,” Megan began. “I really want to thank my mom,” she said, while tears streamed down her face. “I want to thank my mom because she taught me how to be the woman that I am.”

The rap star continued her speech by paying tribute to her late great grandmother, who died just two weeks after her mother, Holly Thomas. Megan said that while her big momma was proud of her thriving music career, she also stressed the importance of education.

“She was like, ‘Megan I don’t give a damn how many songs you write as long as you get that degree,’ ” she recalled. “So, I said, ‘You know what, I don’t give a damn how many songs I write, I’m going to stay in school because I know my mom and my big momma are watching me and that’s what they would want me to do.’”

Megan Thee Stallion will graduate from Texas Southern University on Dec. 11 with a B.A. in health administration. She honors the women in her life, who have taught her the most valuable life lessons.

“They filled me with self-love and determination,” she said. “Because of them, I never felt unworthy of my success and my womanhood. Because of them, I’ve learned to be competitive with myself and that other women don’t need to lose for me to win.”

After dedicating the award to her late loved ones, Megan used the opportunity to celebrate her many sacrifices.

“I win a lot of awards as Megan Thee Stallion, but tonight I choose to accept this award as Megan Pete. A soon-to-be college graduate from Houston, a woman who has built a successful career in a male dominated industry, who has earned her respect from people that couldn’t look beyond my public persona,” she said.

Megan is not on the rise anymore. She has arrived! Congrats to Glamour’s Woman of the Year, Megan Pete! Watch her acceptance speech below.

