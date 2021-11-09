MJ Rodriguez Serves Hair Envy On Cover Of ‘The Advocate’ Magazine

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

MJ Rodriguez took to Instagram today to show off her latest magazine cover and she looks stunning!

Rocking a gorgeous yellow and black Pyer Moss jacket and pants look with a white top underneath, the Pose star served face as she posed for the cover of The Advocate as the magazine’s person of the year. She accessorized the look with gold square-shaped earrings, clear glasses, and blue and gold nails. But it was her hairstyle that really got us talking as she rocked five jumbo ponytails throughout her hair that featured a slight curve and mini afro at the end.

The actress shared the look on her IG profile, with the caption, “@theadvocatemag thank you sooo much , I still think there’s much more work I can do, but it feels good to know that I’m helping and being helped along that way, to still try and change this world. I truly love you all!”

Check out the stunning look below.

“HUGE DEAL. Everything!!!!” MJ’s Pose co-star Indya Moore commented on the photo before following up with another comment that read, “IS IT ON SHELVES SIS.” But Indya wasn’t the only commenter overly excited about MJ’s look as others left a plethora of heart eye and fire emojis underneath the photo, while fellow actress Laverne Cox wrote, “Serve sis. Serve it up on a platter!!!! Yes!!!!!”

The Advocate magazine also shared a few looks from the photo spread on their Instagram page, including this flawless close-up photo of the actress where she proved once again that her face card never declines! “Emmy-nominated performer Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (@MjRodriguez7), our 2021 #PersonOfTheYear, has earned the clout to shape the future,” the caption read before diving into one of MJ’s quotes from the interview. “The most important thing that I’m excited for, honestly, is people seeing me in a new light when it comes to my craft, seeing that I’m versatile and capable of doing many different types of characters.”⁠

Check it out below.

