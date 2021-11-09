LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The mother of Polo G’s child, Crystal Blease, is facing major backfire on Twitter after she posted a tweet bragging about her natural hair length.

Now, it’s one thing to be proud of your natural hair, but it’s another to use the length of your natural hair to put other women down. The social media influencer posted a picture of her ponytail with the caption, “Before you try to argue with me please have this or longer. If not shut your lil hair a$$ up.”

Soon after she posted her hair photo, Twitter users went in, accusing Crystal of texturism and perpetuating the ‘good hair” narrative. And if sis thought she was going to get away with her perplexing comments, Black Twitter swooped in to remind her, a good hair trim wouldn’t hurt. But mostly, criticism revolved around her devaluing other black women’s hair length. Black women took to the comments section to show off their inches, prioritizing healthy hair over length.

What matters is how healthy your hair is and if you like it. Black women’s hair come in all lengths and textures. The beauty is in the versatility of our hair, not in the length.

Rapper Polo G’s Baby’s Mother Was Dragged On Twitter For Hair Shaming was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

