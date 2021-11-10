Tessa Thompson Dazzles On The Cover Of InStyle’s Double Fashion Issue

Actress Tessa Thompson graced the cover of InStyle for their Double Fashion Issue, and we have got to say, she looks absolutely stunning! The Passing actress shined front and center in a Christopher John Rogers gown paired with Jennifer Fisher hoops and Gianvito Rossi sandals.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CWGP0fYAb–/
Thompson, who has starred in a number of roles onscreen including Marvel’s superheroine Valkyrie and fearless civil rights leader Diane Nash in the academy award-nominated film Selma, confessed during her interview with the magazine that although she’s a famous superstar, off-camera she lives a pretty low-key life.
“I love what I do. I don’t like being the center of the discourse when it’s around my personal life or when things are in the press that I know are untrue,” she explained. “But it feels like relatively speaking it’s a small price to pay. I sometimes wish that people would remember that a performer they see in the media might be playing a character at any moment. This idea that they know you is faulty.”
Thompson’s undeniable talent and acting scope can currently be viewed in Netflix’s Passing where the California native plays a fair-skinned Black woman from the 1920s who straddles living between her life in Harlem and inconspicuously blending in with the White community on occasion. The actress said that she’s been happy to take on a variety of roles throughout her career.
“I feel really grateful as a Black woman that I get to play a lot of different parts and change the aperture a little bit around what we can be. But I also acknowledge and respect that there are so many Black women who look at me and don’t feel represented and don’t feel seen,” she added.
Elsewhere in the interview, the 38-year-old shared that she used a majority of her free time to get back in tune with herself during the pandemic. Thompson said her key to success has been getting hours of sleep and ditching her phone and computer for her simpler pleasures like reading at her favorite book store in LA where she grew up.
