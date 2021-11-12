Gabrielle Union Gives Us Glam In Her Little Black New York & Company Dress

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Gabrielle Union is giving us nothing but glam on this Friday evening as she took to Instagram to strut her stuff in her little black dress.

In a short IG video, the actress is shown prepping her hair and skin in a pre-glam ritual with a facial steamer and her hair in a head wrap. The video then cuts to Gab all glammed up with a full face of makeup and a futuristic hairstyle that includes a swoop bun at the top of her head and two large buns in the back. The video then cuts again and we see the 49-year-old ready to go in her little black, sequined New York & Company dress as she poses for the camera. The video then takes a slight turn when Gabrielle accidentally trips down the stairs as she’s walking toward her crew, to which she breaks character and starts laughing at the mishap. “I might be trippin’ but this new @nyandcompany dress aint! Link in bio,” she captioned the cute video.

But this dress isn’t the only New York & Company item that the actress has her hands on as she recently relaunched her collection with the clothing brand this fall and is ready to get all of us into her closet for one of a kind fall pieces. The Gabrielle Union Collection with New York & Company was first released in 2017 and now, after four years, the line is back and includes pieces perfect for work, day and night. “With every collection I design, I want to ensure the clothing reflects my personality, style and celebrates confidence. The September collection has everything from styles for work, chic and cozy knits and pops of color for a fun night out,” she said in a press release upon the line’s relaunch.

Ranging in sizes XS-XXL and 0-20, every piece in Gabrielle Union’s collection is affordable and is priced at under $150. The relaunch is also set to have monthly drops and will include denim pieces for the first time ever!

To shop Gabrielle Union’s New York & Company line, visit the brand’s website, here.

