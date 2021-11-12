LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Meek Mill Says He’s Taking A Break From Social Media

If you’re looking for Meek Mill you’ll have to catch him in person because you won’t find him on social media for a while. The ‘Expensive pain’ rapper announced that he’s going on a little social media hiatus:

https://twitter.com/MeekMill/status/1458902717586358275?s=20

https://twitter.com/MeekMill/status/1458905019055542277?s=20

Back in July the Philly rapper deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts as a part of a cleanse.

Maybe this social media break is just in time for the ‘Dangerous’ rapper. On his latest album, Expensive Pain, released back in October, he revealed his plans to retire from rap within the next few years. Meek sat down with Complex’s “360 with Speedy Morman” and said, “I’ve been rapping since I was 23. I can’t be performing forever. I probably got two, three more years. I think these the last years I’m going hard with music and I’m gonna go pursue like other stuff too.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Meek Mill Says He’s Taking A Break From Social Media was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Power 107.5: