Britney Spears Is Officially Free Of Her Conservatorship

The ongoing saga of pop icon Britney Spears’ conservatorship woes has been a universal lesson in how we treat those battling mental health and what it means to have control over your life overall.

Thankfully for the multiplatinum decades-spanning hitmaker, a judge has officially terminated her conservatee status effective immediately without any need for further mental evaluation.

Judge Brenda Penny of the Los Angeles County Superior Court made the ruling official, formally ending Spears’ conservatorship at around 2:15 PM earlier today according to CBS Los Angeles. Although the Blackout singer’s father, Jamie Spears, was seen as the main enemy in the eyes of her fans and others that opposed the conservatorship, his recent support of ending it may have actually helped the court ultimately rule in her favor.

The pop star herself seemed to be reveling in the news, sharing a celebratory post on Instagram not too long ago (seen above) of fans cheering with pink smoke bombs and confetti shorty after the news was announced. She accompanied the post with a heartfelt caption, writing, “ Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney ”

Although the conservatorship is technically null and void, account John Zabel will act as temporary conservator in order to wrap up any outstanding financial issues. Zabel was put in the position after Jamie was suspended from the role on September 29, after multiple accusations of abuse of power that included everything from unfair allocation of Britney’s funds and allegedly having secret listening devices installed in the bedroom to even forcing her to have and keep an IUD to prevent the star from having more children.

The ruling was first put into place shorty after Spears’ heavily documented mental break back in 2007, and has been under the conservatorship of a court-appointed team including her father ever since.

As Britney herself has collaborated many time throughout her career with Black musicians and so far has never done anything that would affect her relationship with our community, we’re more than happy for the 39-year-old pop icon. May she continue to have control of her career moving forward and make healthy and proper decisions, this time around for herself.

