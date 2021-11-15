Houston’s TJ Boyce Plans To Create More Opportunities In The South With His Impactful Music & Art [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

As the ultimate renaissance man, Houston’s TJ Boyce is making an impact with not only his music but his filmmaking as well. The recording artist, songwriter, producer, and filmmaker focuses on creating art that will tell the stories for generations to come.

His latest work, “Mr. Officer” and “Ghetto America” reflect the recent tragedies that have shaken the country like the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. Boyce vocalizes the stories that the African-American community deals with and tells these stories in his art.

Not only is he an entrepreneur but he also manages his children’s careers who are also in the arts. His son, TJ Boyce III is an actor, rapper, singer, comedian, and entrepreneur and was chosen as one of six to compete in the BYUTV series, “Wayne Brady’s Comedy IQ.” His daughter London James Boyce has been a model for Blue Bell ice cream, she was featured in “Antebellum” in which she plays the daughter of Janelle Monae. At 6 years old, London is currently shooting a film with Vivica A. Fox and Tichina Arnold based on a character in her book, “Wonder London.”

Boyce is dedicated to uplifting the south and plans to create a state-of-the-art facility to give other creatives a chance to expand. Listen below for TJ Boyce’s journey, how he manages his children, and how he plans to give the south a larger platform for their art.

