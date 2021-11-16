Diva’s Daily Dirt: DaniLeigh Faces Two Assault Charges, Here’s Why

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

DaniLeigh Faces Two Assault Charges, Here’s Why

In the latest details on DaBaby and DaniLeigh, reports have found that there were multiple calls to the Grammy nominated rappers residence over this past weekend.

On record, just before midnight on Sunday officers were called for reports of a domestic assault. When the police arrived, Da Baby told police that DaniLeigh assaulted him. The following day, Monday, the police were called again and Da Baby told police that Dani Leigh assaulted him again. After an investigation, Dani Leigh is now facing two counts of simple assault for both incidents.

It’s unfortunate how everything else played out on IG but hopefully since Dani has left safely, the two can start the healing process because it’s very much needed in order to co-parent cohesively. More on this as details come in.

Yella Beezy Accused of Rape In Dallas After Meeting On Instagram

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy is maintaining his innocence in a recent arrest. Earlier this month the rapper was arrested on charges of sexual assault, child abandonment/endangerment, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. The ‘Headlock’ rapper insists that the allegations are 100% false.

In the report, a woman claims she and the rapper went on a date after meeting on Instagram. After going out to eat in Dallas, they allegedly went to the rappers home to wait for their 10pm bowling reservations. During that two hour window, the woman claims Yella Beezy forced himself onto her. Authorities reportedly got involved the next day, after the woman went to the hospital.

No further details at this time. Beezy maintains he is innocent.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

Diva’s Daily Dirt: DaniLeigh Faces Two Assault Charges, Here’s Why was originally published on kysdc.com