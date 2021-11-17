News
Disney Cruise Line to require kids 5 and older to be vaccinated

The Disney Dream cruise ship departing Port Canaveral Florida

According to NBC4i, Disney Cruise Line is requiring children ages 5 and older to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting in January, according to the cruise line’s website.

Beginning with cruises that depart on or after Jan. 13, children 5 and older will have to be fully vaccinated at the time of sailing. Until then, children can provide proof of a negative test between three days and 24 hours before sail date, according to the cruise line.

Children 4 and under must complete the testing requirements. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

