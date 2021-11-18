The 614
Columbus City Schools hosting COVID-19 shot clinics for elementary schools

Anyla Wade-Bacon, 13, of Columbus, Ohio receives the vaccine...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

 

According to NBC4i, Columbus City Schools announced Tuesday it would be holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics for ages 5-11 at every district elementary school — about 70 of them.

A clinic offering the first dose of the vaccine is scheduled for the week of Dec. 13-17, with the second dose clinic set for the week of Jan. 3-7, 2022.

The school district is teaming up with Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Columbus Public Health to offer the vaccines.

Parents are required to fill out and return a consent form for their child no later than Dec. 7 if they wish to get their children vaccinated.

To read more about the clinics and to fill out the consent form, click here.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Columbus City Schools hosting COVID-19 shot clinics for elementary schools  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

