According to NBC4i, two controversial firearm bills were up for a vote Wednesday at the Ohio House of Representatives.
Both bills have opponents questioning what these bills will do to the state’s gun violence problem, while supporters of House Bill 99 and House Bill 227 said law-abiding gun owners are not the problem.
House Bill 227 allows anyone over the age of 21 who is legally able to own a gun to carry a concealed weapon.
House Bill 99 sets a minimum of 20 hours of training for teachers and school personnel who want to carry a weapon, down from the hundreds of hours the Supreme Court decided.
Both bills were approved by the House and will now move on to the State Senate.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Venus Williams Released Her Latest EleVen Collection Inspired By Biopic ‘King Richard’
- Oklahoma Gov. Commutes Julius Jones’ Sentence To Life Without Parole
- New York Judge Sentences White Rapist To 8 Years Probation And No Prison Time For Sexually Abusing 4 Teenage Girls
- Columbus City Schools hosting COVID-19 shot clinics for elementary schools
- Two gun rights bills passed by Ohio House
- Florida Black Man Says Miami PD Arrested Him For Stealing His Own Car
- Former NFL Player Zac Stacy Caught On Video Attacking Ex-Girlfriend In Front Of Their 5-Month-Old Son
- OP-ED: Let’s Not Get Distracted, Redistricting Is Important
- Memphis Mourns Young Dolph Amid Fears Of Retaliation, Suspicions Of Rap Beef Turning Deadly
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Boat Talk” | Episode 42
Two gun rights bills passed by Ohio House was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com