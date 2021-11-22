News
HomeNews

Is This Your Right-Wing King? Kyle Rittenhouse Tells Fox News ‘I Support The BLM Movement’

"It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense,” the acquitted murderer told Tucker Carlson.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Continues In Kenosha, WI

Kyle Rittenhouse becomes emotional describing events leading up to the shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum as he testifies during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. | Source: Pool / Getty

Last week, Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges stemming from his shooting rampage in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during unrest over the shooting of Jacob Blake. Days later, Rittenhouse made an appearance on the network for white terrorist cheerleaders, Fox News, and spoke with the channel’s chief white nationalist who never met a bad haircut he didn’t want sitting on his head, Tucker Carlson.

First, let me just say that while it was frustrating to watch Rittenhouse get off scot-free, it wasn’t a surprise. I mean, we all saw this trial. We saw the overwhelmingly white jury and the judge who would clearly rather adopt Rittenhouse than try him for murder. So, what kept me up at night wasn’t his acquittal, it was the thought of Rittenhouse becoming a conservative sweetheart and being provided with all the right-winger opportunity in the world to remain in the spotlight while profiting on the death he created. And truthfully, we can still probably expect the RNC invites, MAGA keynote speaker appointments and NRA mascot opportunities to come pouring in, but who knows if the Republican OnlyKlans network is going to want Rittenhouse on again after he looked Carlson dead in his white supremacist eyes and said he supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

In an interview set to air Monday night, according to the Associated Press, Rittenhouse declared that his case had “nothing to do with race.”

“It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense,” he told Carlson.

There’s no point in addressing his white nonsense-infused claim that all he did was defend himself in a situation he caused on a night where, despite all of the chaos, he was the only person who killed or seriously injured anyone. So let’s just address his equally absurd claim that race played no role in his case or his acquittal.

Obviously, we all know that if Rittenhouse were Black he would never have made it past the police line carrying an assault rifle, let alone beat a murder rap after going to trial before a sympathetic judge who would rather hump his leg than send him to prison. But there’s also the fact that his shooting occurred during what was essentially a BLM protest and white America has successfully convinced itself that BLM protests are war zones of looting, cop killing and all-out Black thuggery despite reports showing that the vast majority of BLM protests have been peaceful. It’s easily arguable that Rittenhouse was found not guilty, not just because he’s white, but because the white perception of BLM made it easy to buy the idea that he was in danger and not that he was the danger.

White America also believed his actions were reasonable based purely on what white people and only white people consider to be reasonable.

This is why it’s always about race.

Anyway, Rittenhouse continued saying, “I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM movement, I support peacefully demonstrating.”

Now, obviously, nobody who is Black should be buying the idea that Rittenhouse supports our movement. If he did, he would never have been caught posing for pictures with Proud Boys members while holding up what appeared to be a white power symbol. This would be like claiming to support the “me too” movement while wearing a “Free Harvey Weinstein” t-shirt.

Still, even voicing support for the BLM movement is the kind of thing that will make right-wing pundits, politicians and organizations pause before extending invitations or even putting Rittenhouse on their Christmas mailing list.

Hell, Tucker himself has called BLM a “hoax,” a “poison” and a “national humiliation,” which is actually what his entire career and existence should be seen as. Tucker Carlson’s remarks on BLM have been so racist and revolting that Fox News advertisers started distancing themselves from the network. Do y’all understand how disgustingly racist one would have to be to get anyone who already associated themselves with Fox News to be like: “Dude, until you learn to check your privilege, we just can’t sell our products here.”

Again, most likely, Rittenhouse is just claiming to support the movement in an effort to help wash the white supremacist stench off of him and rid himself of the stigma of being deemed racist.

But that just isn’t how one makes themselves a white conservative hero.

SEE ALSO:

White Man Outside Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Holds Up ‘Black Crime Matters’ Sign While Arguing That The N-Word Is OK

Not Guilty: Kyle Rittenhouse Acquitted On All Murder Counts In Kenosha Protest Shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Begins In Kenosha, WI

Kyle Rittenhouse's Murder Trial: Meet The Cast Of Characters Starring In Kenosha Killer's Court Case

11 photos Launch gallery

Kyle Rittenhouse's Murder Trial: Meet The Cast Of Characters Starring In Kenosha Killer's Court Case

Continue reading Kyle Rittenhouse’s Murder Trial: Meet The Cast Of Characters Starring In Kenosha Killer’s Court Case

Kyle Rittenhouse's Murder Trial: Meet The Cast Of Characters Starring In Kenosha Killer's Court Case

[caption id="attachment_4244190" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Scott Olson / Getty[/caption] The trial to hold accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse accountable for his deadly shooting spree during a racial justice protest in Wisconsin last year bears all the hallmarks of a made-for-TV movie, which is likely why it's being live-streamed for the world to see play out on a public stage. Only in this case the drama unfolding in the Milwaukee suburb of Kenosha is far from fiction and rooted in the cowardly police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back seven times and ultimately left paralyzed from the waist down. It was that instance of brutal police violence that spurred the very protest that Rittenhouse -- who was 17 years old at the time -- found himself in the middle of after illegally arming himself with an assault rifle, crossing state lines from his home in Illinois (he was driven by his mother, naturally) and patrolling the streets of Kenosha in a purported effort to protect local businesses from looting on the night of Aug. 25, 2020. [caption id="attachment_4244189" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Demonstrators gather outside the Kenosha County Courthouse as jury selection in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begins on November 1, 2021, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. | Source: Scott Olson / Getty[/caption] That's when he claims he was ambushed by three protesters: Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha; Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, Wisconsin; and Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27, of West Allis, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse, who has been described as a "wannabe cop," shot all three, killing Rosenbaum and Huber and injuring Grosskreutz, leaving him as the sole survivor from the vigilante shootings. Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty and claims he was simply defending himself. [caption id="attachment_4243962" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Kyle Rittenhouse is shown in attack mode during the protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25, 2020. | Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty[/caption] The case is now before a jury that is comprised of 20 people, including alternates, all but one of whom are white people. To give you a better idea of the type of folks who were chosen to decide Rittenhouse's fate, one of the jurors -- described as an "older white male" -- managed to get himself kicked off the jury after prosecutors heard him tell a "joke" about Blake's shooting to a courtroom deputy, of all people. That man is gone, but how many remain who harbor a similar sense of humor? Building off that same energy, the judge presiding over the case has revealed himself to be quirky at best and a suspected white supremacist sympathizer to the defense at worst. [caption id="attachment_4244192" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Courtroom 209 in the Kenosha County Courthouse, where Judge Bruce Schroeder is presiding over the case of accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse, is shown on May 21, 2021, in Wisconsin. | Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty[/caption] Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder’s controversial rulings ahead of jury selection appeared to give preferential treatment to Rittenhouse and his lawyers. That apparent deference included ruling that Huber, Rosenbaum and Grosskreutz can’t be referred to as “victims.” However, Schroeder said he would allow the two deceased men to be “referred to as rioters, looters or arsonists or other pejorative terms,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported at the time. (To be sure, Rittenhouse’s shooting victims were neither rioting nor looting. All three have been described as activists in their own rights who traveled to Kenosha to join the protests against Blake's shooting. Grosskreutz has since sued the city of Kenosha, Kenosha County, the former chief of police, acting chief of police and county sheriff for allegedly facilitating an environment that allowed vigilante violence because they knew militia members were arriving and did nothing to dissuade them.) https://twitter.com/disq0rd/status/1455960429725892614?s=20 Schroeder also ruled that only the defense can refer to Rittenhouse by his first name during the trial. The judge said he typically makes the court refer to adults by their last name. Rittenhouse has since turned 18 years old is an adult for all intents and purposes — except in Schroeder’s courtroom. Earlier this year, Schroeder extended more sympathetic treatment to Rittenhouse that defies legal standards by inexplicably ruling that the teenager did not violate the terms of his bond by concealing his address from the court. Thus, demands by a prosecutor to increase Rittenhouse’s bond and issue a warrant for his arrest were denied. Schroeder said during the February hearing that he didn’t think doing so would be lawful. It was in that context that Rittenhouse's murder trial was being conducted in Kenosha. Keep reading to learn more about everybody involved in the case.

Is This Your Right-Wing King? Kyle Rittenhouse Tells Fox News ‘I Support The BLM Movement’  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close