LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Iman Shumpert took home the Season 30 Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) Mirrorball Trophy alongside his dance partner Daniella Karagach.

Shumpert made history Monday (Nov. 22) night as the first NBA player to win. He and Karagach concluded the season with a freestyle dance to “Lose Control/Bounce” by Missy Elliott ft. Ciara & Fat Man Scoop. The historic win comes as no surprise to his family and friends, fans and fellow competitors.

DWTS finalists, JoJo Siwa, Cody Rigsby and Amanda Kloots, caught up with reporters and reacted to the news of Shumpert’s impressive win.

Former Dance Moms star and Nickelodeon legacy Siwa, came in second place with partner Jenna Johnson. The duo was vocal about their runners-up blues. When asked if they were disappointed with second place, Johnson spoke first, saying, “Yes, I’ll be the honest one for us.”

Siwa honestly acknowledged the defeat saying, “nobody likes to lose, nobody does.” She continued, “but I would much rather get second than have gone home a week earlier. I’m very grateful for the things that I’ve won throughout being here. I’ve been making a joke now all night that since we’re dressed like mirrorballs, [Jenna] is my personal take-home. It’s been such a good time!”

Shumpert thanked his coach and friend Karagach in the post-show conversation.

“I couldn’t have had a better coach, made a better friend,” he said. “Seriously, this is an ode to you [and] all the incredible work that you’ve done over your lifetime being a real professional dancer.”

Take a look at Iman Shumpert’s grand finale performance as he takes home the Season 30 DWTS win with Daniella Karagach.

Iman Shumpert Takes Home The Season 30 ‘DWTS’ Mirrorball Trophy In Historic Win [Video] was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Power 107.5: