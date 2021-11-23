Malikah Shabazz, Daughter of Malcolm X Found Dead

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Malikah Shabazz, the youngest daughter of Malcolm X was found unresponsive last night in her apartment in Brooklyn.

Malcolm X born Malcolm Little was an African American Civil Rights activist in the 1950’s to 60’s during the Civil Rights Movement. He was also a Muslim minister. He is most known for being on the opposing side of nonviolence protests during this time. He was assassinated on February 21, 1965 in New York City.

Malikah was found unresponsive in her apartment on November 21st by her daughter Bettih Shabazz. She was later pronounced dead. An autopsy has yet to be performed but her death is believed to be of natural causes. Little is also known about her daughter as well.

Shortly after the announcement of her death Bernice King who is the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. took to Twitter to express her condolences. She wrote “I’m deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X.”

His daughter Malikah Shabazz mainly lived her life out of the public eye aside from her a few run-ins with the law. She in 2011 was charged with first-degree identity theft when she stole $55,000 from a woman who was the widow of Malcolm X’s bodyguard. This guard was also with her father at the time of his death. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 5 years probation and had to pay the money back. In 2017 she was charged with theft for stealing a rental truck. That truck was found with dogs in them who were not in good condition. She was later charged with seven counts of animal cruelty and theft and was released on bail.

The news of her death comes shortly after two men involved with her father’s assassination are exonerated. These two men Muhammad A. Aziz and the late Khalil Islam were exonerated by Judge Ellen Biben although they were always said to be innocent by Mujahid Abdul Halim who confessed to X’s death.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Malikah Shabazz at this time.

