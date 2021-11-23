Diva’s Daily Dirt: Wendy Williams Brother Debunks ‘Dementia’ Rumors

Wendy Williams Brother Debunks ‘Dementia’ Rumors
It’s no secret that legendary talk show host Wendy Williams has been battling with her health this year but new reports are saying the 57 year old host is bound to a wheelchair and showing early signs of dementia.
Those reports began swirling yesterday and not soon after did Tommy Williams Jr., Wendy’s brother, begin to refute those claims.
Tommy told The Sun
“We haven’t had any alerts like that and I haven’t seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that.”
He continued:
“We routinely go up and check on Wendy even though we’re all down here in Florida. I try to make it up there and my dad speaks with Wendy frequently. So no, we don’t have any concerns concerning her mental state. It’s all physical.”
We have all been waiting for Wendy’s return to her big purple chair but at this point, her health is more important than her serving us the latest hot topics. Sending healing and prayers to Wendy and her family during this difficult time.
Things Get Spicy Between Wendy Williams & Joseline Hernandez, Twitter Reacts
Things Get Spicy Between Wendy Williams & Joseline Hernandez, Twitter Reacts
1.
1 of 20
@MsJoseline is going in on Wendy Williams & I’m ctfu at her calling her Ms. Wendy lol the shade is real lol #WendyWilliams #JoselinesCabaretAtlanta pic.twitter.com/yM9fRb1bmU— Ashli (@kissmy_ashlie) April 28, 2021
2.
2 of 20
Lol Joseline, stop saying your show is number one in the Country 😂 #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/wDmTUmp2c1— RealityCheckV (@Realityjunky2) April 28, 2021
3.
3 of 20
Wendy Williams I'm number 1 u can be number 2 #wendywilliams pic.twitter.com/RShhjqgZwP— Stephon ♉ (@StephonJS87) April 28, 2021
4.
4 of 20
Why does Joseline want wendy's approval so bad, damn #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/FoSg5Tm47q— Sporadically Rude (@nosympathy82) April 28, 2021
5.
5 of 20
What’s weird is that Wendy Williams has always praised and uplifted Joseline Hernandez! I haven’t seen her on any other talk show other than #WendyWilliams! This is how you can hurt yourself trying to make an irrelevant point. Thicken that skin and just shine.— M. L. (@untrell92) April 28, 2021
6.
6 of 20
The way Wendy had a quick rebuttal for every one of Joseline’s grievances. Wendy comes from radio, she stays ready #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/BT4DcQPuhZ— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) April 28, 2021
7.
7 of 20
Joseline going in! #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/61M4bWonv9— Stephon ♉ (@StephonJS87) April 28, 2021
8.
8 of 20
Joseline was about to be cut off if she didn't stop #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/Dpy26n1yz8— Sporadically Rude (@nosympathy82) April 28, 2021
9.
9 of 20
#WendyWilliams We are know Wendy don’t give a damn about what Joseline is saying pic.twitter.com/tTWoQCfNrx— HelloKittyxoxo2 (@HelloKittyXoXo2) April 28, 2021
10.
10 of 20
Lawd Joseline picking a fight with #WendyWilliams to get herself trending and promote her show. 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/vAyYfQOJjx— ꧁𝐸𝒾𝓁𝒶𝓉𝒶𝓃🇧🇧𝟠𝟟꧂ (@Eilatan87) April 28, 2021
11.
11 of 20
Wendy so unbothered right now...take it in strides. #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/qdnu95ofkk— Kiki the Phenominal (@k_lyttle) April 28, 2021
12.
12 of 20
This is why I never liked Joseline. She thinks she’s way more than she is. Joseline doesn’t deserve any flowers. #WendyWilliams— 👊🏾Until You Do Right By Me👊🏾 (@teetee_luvs_u) April 28, 2021
13.
13 of 20
Joseline just lost the only person who will ever interview her cuz no one else knows who tf she is #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/p6a1NJQdyT— Very Liza ♀ (@VeryLiza) April 28, 2021
14.
14 of 20
I'm gagging right now at this Joseline/Wendy interview right now #WendyWilliams @WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/afO4PojFdv— Abel Guy (@cuspofbeauty) April 28, 2021
15.
15 of 20
Why does Josephine act like she's doing some award winning oscar stuff? Why she so desperate for #WendyWilliams to get her flowers? pic.twitter.com/3j42bpaAPW— N♌ (@_FuckingBored_) April 28, 2021
16.
16 of 20
If you saw how badly and shady Wendy was to joseline on there last interview while joseline was being honest and sweet. you would know that Wendy had this coming for a long time to this interview #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/aJarU4jQrW— Where Is Nicki ? (@DubuMaraj) April 28, 2021
17.
17 of 20
Seeing Joseline on #WendyWilliams not making a lick of damn sense pic.twitter.com/Vw8MK9GPjn— ERIC (@EricUnedited) April 28, 2021
18.
18 of 20
Joseline was definitely high and she really thinks she's bigger than she is😂😂... #WendyWilliams— Rod B (@RodTeee) April 28, 2021
19.
19 of 20
The Puerto Rican Princess tried it #WendyWilliams paid her no mind pic.twitter.com/vROlvlNBV1— BlahBlahBlah (@3couches) April 28, 2021
20.
20 of 20
#wendywilliams prob went OFF during commercial break. F 💣 at all the producers. @MsJoseline burnt her bridge. “No, you’re #1 on Zeus “ pic.twitter.com/i1zPtN34Tt— 🇧🇧therealDawn 🇧🇧 (@Dmoniq) April 28, 2021
2022 GRAMMY Nominees Are In
The Grammy Nominations are officially in! The biggest night in music goes down Monday, January 31 on CBS and will also live stream on demand on Paramount+.
Your favorite artists like Doja Cat, Saweetie, The Weeknd, Tyler The Creator, Lil Nas X and H.E.R are all nominated.
Doja Cat tweeted her response to 8 nominations:
First time nominee Saweetie thanked her fans:
Rapper NBA Youngboy has been nominated for a GRAMMY for the first time thanks to his feature on Tyler The Creator’s #Wusyaname.
Also with today’s 2022 Grammy announcement, it’s been revealed that Jay Z is now officially the most nominated artist in Grammy Awards history! The rap mogul has now been nominated for a Grammy 83x! That’s more than Quincy Jones and Paul McCartney!
HOV won his first Grammy in 1999 and has won 23 of them throughout his career.
Drake and Kanye will be going head to head once again for Best Rap Album where the nominees are:
Best Rap Album
“The Off-Season,” J. Cole
“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake
“King’s Disease 2,” Nas
“Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator
“Donda,” Kanye West
Peep the entire list of nominees HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:
CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Wendy Williams Brother Debunks ‘Dementia’ Rumors was originally published on kysdc.com