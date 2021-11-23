The QuickSilva Show
Diva's Daily Dirt: Wendy Williams Brother Debunks 'Dementia' Rumors

Wendy Williams Brother Debunks ‘Dementia’ Rumors

 

It’s no secret that legendary talk show host Wendy Williams has been battling with her health this year but new reports are saying the 57 year old host is bound to a wheelchair and showing early signs of dementia.

 

Those reports began swirling yesterday and not soon after did Tommy Williams Jr., Wendy’s brother, begin to refute those claims.

 

Tommy told The Sun

 

“We haven’t had any alerts like that and I haven’t seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that.”

 

He continued:

 

“We routinely go up and check on Wendy even though we’re all down here in Florida. I try to make it up there and my dad speaks with Wendy frequently. So no, we don’t have any concerns concerning her mental state. It’s all physical.”

 

We have all been waiting for Wendy’s return to her big purple chair but at this point, her health is more important than her serving us the latest hot topics. Sending healing and prayers to Wendy and her family during this difficult time.

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Wendy Williams Brother Debunks ‘Dementia’ Rumors  was originally published on kysdc.com

