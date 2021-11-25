17-year-old killed in shooting, city’s 178 homicide

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, a 17-year-old is dead after being shot in the 7000 block of Norworth Road Wednesday evening.

When police arrived, they found Jakwan Radford, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds. Radford died at 5:55 p.m. at Mount Carmel East Hospital.

According to detectives, Radford told them he was shot from a vehicle. The shooting happened at 5:03 p.m. and police are searching for a suspect in a black Chevy Malibu.

Columbus Division of Police confirmed this person’s death is the city of Columbus’ 178 homicide this year, which is the most in the city’s history.

