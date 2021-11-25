17-year-old killed in shooting, city’s 178 homicide

According to NBC4i, a 17-year-old is dead after being shot in the 7000 block of Norworth Road Wednesday evening.
When police arrived, they found Jakwan Radford, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds. Radford died at 5:55 p.m. at Mount Carmel East Hospital.
According to detectives, Radford told them he was shot from a vehicle. The shooting happened at 5:03 p.m. and police are searching for a suspect in a black Chevy Malibu.
Columbus Division of Police confirmed this person’s death is the city of Columbus’ 178 homicide this year, which is the most in the city’s history.
For the full NBC4 story click here
