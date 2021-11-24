Exclusive: Jeremy Renner & Hailee Steinfeld Talk Disney Plus Action-Comedy “Hawkeye,” Building Enjoyable Chemistry & More!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

“Hawkeye” is here

Disney Plus is the gift that keeps on giving with an entertaining collection of Marvel shows that now includes action-packed (and hilarious) Crime-Thriller “Hawkeye.”

The holiday-themed series picks up in post-blip NYC where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas.

“Having the Christmas framework was an exciting way in, because I think it delivers a unique energy and atmosphere,” said co-director Thomas in an interview with GamesRadar+.

“We had that tool in our toolbox. Part of the fun is that, because Clint is a human character with no superpowers, it was a joy being able to focus in more on character.

“The baseline for the tone definitely comes from the Matt Fraction run of comics, and I really love the way that he approached Clint’s character as this individual dealing with his sense of self-worth, and the world just constantly invading his space.

So that was part of it, just looking at our MCU Clint and trying to imagine what would annoy him over the course of this week [laughs]. Things like the musical, etcetera, were fun to conjure up to do that.”

But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld)–a 22-year-old skilled archer (and his biggest fan) to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

“I definitely was excited to get back into playing [Hawkeye] and discovering a bit more about him,” said Renner. “And using some comics is a good frame of reference for the storytelling this time around. I like the world that it’s been set in. And the new characters that are being introduced, that was also very exciting.”

We caught up with Jeremy and Hailee who talked the latest hit series, building their enjoyable chemistry, and more in our interview you can view below:

Marvel’s newest dynamic duo also appeared at a special fan screening in New York City’s AMC Lincoln Square to celebrate this week’s premiere.

Guests screened the first two episodes of the 6-episode event now streaming on Disney Plus.

was originally published on globalgrind.com

