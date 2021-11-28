The 614
Ohio State quarterback Miller announces intent to transfer

According to NBC4i, an Ohio State University quarterback has announced his intent to transfer to another school in search of playing time.

Jack Miller III, who recently had drunk driving charges against him reduced to reckless operation, announced via Twitter he is leaving Ohio State to “look at opportunities available to me to play the game I love.”

Miller was Ohio State’s third-string quarterback this season.

Miller was initially arrested on Nov. 5 and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired near East 15th Avenue and North 4th Street at 1:30 a.m. Four days later, head coach Ryan Day said Miller was suspended.

For the full NBC4 story click here

The Latest:

