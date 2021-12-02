Murder charges against Jason Meade filed in death of Casey Goodson Jr.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, charges have been filed in the shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr. by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy nearly a year ago.

Jason Meade was indicted Thursday on two charges of murder and one count of reckless homicide. The charges were filed in Franklin County Court.

The death of Goodson, 23, was the first in a series of fatal shootings by law enforcement officers against Black people in the Columbus area — also including Andre’ Hill and Ma’Khia Bryant — that sparked protests around the city.

The charges shed light on what happened on Dec. 4 when Meade, a white deputy, encountered Goodson, and come after months of statements from law enforcement, family members and attorneys that sometimes conflicted with one another.

For the full NBC4 story click here

19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio 19 photos Launch gallery 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio 1. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 1 of 19 2. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 2 of 19 3. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 3 of 19 4. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 4 of 19 5. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 5 of 19 6. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 6 of 19 7. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 7 of 19 8. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 8 of 19 9. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 9 of 19 10. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 10 of 19 11. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 11 of 19 12. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 12 of 19 13. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 13 of 19 14. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 14 of 19 15. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 15 of 19 16. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 16 of 19 17. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 17 of 19 18. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 18 of 19 19. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio [caption id="attachment_2549227" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: JOHN LANDRY / TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY[/caption] It's only been a couple of days since Casey Goodson was shot and killed by a Franklin County Sheriff Deputy in Columbus, Ohio while entering his home on December 4th. Hundreds of friends, family members, and strangers from all around the metro area took a peaceful stand together to honor Goodson's legacy and demand justice. The crowd peacefully marched lead by Goodson's mother Tamala Payne and Attorney Sean Walton of Walton + Brown LLP from the Franklin County Government center to the Ohio Capital where they gathered for encouraging words, prayers, and chants demanding social justice. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”] Deputy Jason Meade claims that Goodson waved a gun at him prompting a confrontation after finishing up an operation in the area. The alleged confrontation led to Meade shooting Goodson multiple times in the torso and died shortly after. Goodson's family claims that he was simply walking into the family home after a dentist appointment with Subway sandwiches in hand. Goodson did legally have a Conceal Carry Weapon permit and was a proponent of gun safety. The case is currently in the hands of the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office, where evidence will be given to a grand jury. RELATED STORY: FBI Joins Investigation Of Casey Goodson Jr. After New Disturbing Details Emerge Of Police Shooting

The Latest:

Murder charges against Jason Meade filed in death of Casey Goodson Jr. was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com