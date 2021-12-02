CLOSE
Police Arrest Suspect Who Murdered Clarence Avant’s Wife
There has been an arrest made in the murder of Clarence Avant’s wife, Jacqueline Avant, who was killed yesterday during a home invasion. Reports say a man named Aariel Maynor has been arrested. Maynor has an extensive criminal record and was on parole. Reports also say the suspect shot himself in the foot.
No further details about the arrest at this time.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:
CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Police Arrest Suspect Who Murdered Clarence Avant’s Wife was originally published on kysdc.com
Also On Power 107.5: