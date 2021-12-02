The QuickSilva Show
HomeThe QuickSilva Show

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Police Arrest Suspect Who Murdered Clarence Avant’s Wife

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
The Lion King Premiere

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

 Police Arrest Suspect Who Murdered Clarence Avant’s Wife

 

There has been an arrest made in the murder of Clarence Avant’s wife, Jacqueline Avant, who was killed yesterday during a home invasion. Reports say a man named Aariel Maynor has been arrested. Maynor has an extensive criminal record and was on parole. Reports also say the suspect shot himself in the foot.

 

 

No further details about the arrest at this time.

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Police Arrest Suspect Who Murdered Clarence Avant’s Wife  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close