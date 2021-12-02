LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Police Arrest Suspect Who Murdered Clarence Avant’s Wife

There has been an arrest made in the murder of Clarence Avant’s wife, Jacqueline Avant, who was killed yesterday during a home invasion. Reports say a man named Aariel Maynor has been arrested. Maynor has an extensive criminal record and was on parole. Reports also say the suspect shot himself in the foot.

No further details about the arrest at this time.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Police Arrest Suspect Who Murdered Clarence Avant’s Wife was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Power 107.5: