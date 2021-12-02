False Positive Or Fast Recovery? LeBron James Is Now Testing Negative For COVID-19

Just days after it was announced that basketball icon LeBron James had tested positive for COVID-19, it now appears it all may have been a fluke report after new reports suggest the Los Angeles Lakers star player has recently produced multiple negative COVID tests.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
James has officially been cleared to play after being placed in the NBA health and safety protocols on Tuesday according to TMZ, and now is scheduled to suit up in the Lakers vs Clippers matchup on Friday. The whole ordeal has been pretty strange to say the least. Bron initially tested positive following the results of a lateral flow test, which then prompted him to take a follow-up PCR test which came back negative. The third time ended up being an unlucky charm for the four-time NBA champion after that one came back positive yet again and put him on forced medical leave.
It now appears the league believes it may have been a false positive all along, releasing a statement that reads, “In accordance with the Protocols, and the consistent testing practice that has been in place since the 2019-20 Season Restart in Orlando, the sample that produced the initial positive test was re-run twice and returned one negative and one positive result on two different PCR instruments. As a result, James underwent additional testing on November 30, with one test returning a negative result and a second test resulting in a clinically inconclusive result.”
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
LeBron himself alluded to the whole ordeal being one big conspiracy after he sent out a cryptic tweet on Wednesday (Dec 1) and wrote, “[thinking face emoji] Something is REAL [fish emojis] going on.” Either way, you can expect Bron Bron to ball out with the Lakers against the Clippers tomorrow at the Staples Center (soon-to-be-renamed Crypto.com Center) beginning at 7:00 PM PT/10:00 PM EST.
Let us know if you agree with LeBron’s fishy theory or, as it more likely seems, this is just a misunderstanding involving a virus that we’re all still trying to get a grasp of.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Butt-Hurt & MAGA Twitter Gets #LeSnitch Trending Because LeBron James Gets Tasteless Fans Ejected
Butt-Hurt & MAGA Twitter Gets #LeSnitch Trending Because LeBron James Gets Tasteless Fans Ejected
1.
1 of 17
LEBRON JAMES.— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 25, 2021
2.
2 of 17
LeBron after kicking two white people out the Lakers-Pacers game pic.twitter.com/vlyfNFz3R5— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 25, 2021
3.
3 of 17
LEBRON DID IT!!! HE FINALLY DID THE CELEBRATION IN THE LAKER UNI!! pic.twitter.com/KV4GKTYsya— The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) November 25, 2021
4.
4 of 17
LeBron hitting dagger threes and getting fans kicked out!! He DIFFERENT 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/KgvTsj0ctr— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 25, 2021
5.
5 of 17
The fact LeBron still has a real case for best player alive is so insane.— Hilltop Hoops (@HilltopNBA) November 25, 2021
Unmatched longevity 👑 pic.twitter.com/ifrHTXBtvb
6.
6 of 17
"We, collectively, as a society, have damn near tried everything to somehow discredit or dismantle LeBron's legacy, and all that guy has done is win, break records, built enterprises, build schools."— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 24, 2021
— @jj_redick on 'fearing' LeBron. pic.twitter.com/FwgpIWcVqZ
7.
7 of 17
Two people sitting courtside, allegedly taunted LeBron by saying they hope his son died in a car accident. He got them removed. And #LeSnitch is trending? Y’all wil’in…— Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 25, 2021
8.
8 of 17
Apparently these fans yelled to lebron that they wished bronny died .. and people in this app tweeting “ #Lesnitch “ on thanksgiving to be cool pic.twitter.com/S0xYLOcg1n— jw (@iam_johnw2) November 25, 2021
9.
9 of 17
This is why I’ve alway said that Lebron James may be a great player, but he is a pussy and not even close to being on the same level as Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant. They would’ve dropped 60 on their opponent and told the fans themselves to shut the fuck up #LeSnitch— Sting Like A Bee (@RumbleGoodfella) November 25, 2021
10.
10 of 17
This is where we are in today's society when a black man LeBron James gets told that his son should die in a car accident he gives trending #LeSnitch but if good old boy white boy Tom Brady was told his son to die in a car accident and got a fan toss it be no problem— lakersallday88 (@lakersallday88) November 25, 2021
11.
11 of 17
Me to everyone calling Lebron #LeSnitch because he got some Karen kicked out for saying that she hopes Bronny dies in a car wreck pic.twitter.com/27NLTOWnMZ— Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) November 25, 2021
12.
12 of 17
This is why he had to throw them out. He's not supposed to take those words no one is #theGOAT #Bron #LeSnitch hell nah! He did the right thing @ShannonSharpe @LakersNation @LADEig pic.twitter.com/Z8dr5o61ay— Dr.Sharkmonk (@DrSharkMonk) November 25, 2021
13.
13 of 17
Look at these little entitled dick heads. I can just tell they were saying some wild stuff. @KingJames been in the league 20 years so he done heard ALOT. Which means for him to want them gone it had to be super disrespectful. But yall call him #LeSnitch 🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/C93l9Aj4c3— Twentyduce.eth (@Twentyduce) November 25, 2021
14.
14 of 17
LEBRON JAMES GREATEST PLAYER OF ALL TIME DONT @ ME— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 25, 2021
15.
15 of 17
Year 19. Turns 37 in a month. Not quite dead yet. https://t.co/6jn75brhid— nick wright (@getnickwright) November 25, 2021
16.
16 of 17
Avery Bradley has now taken the role of the one who puts the crown on LeBron pic.twitter.com/JUFsQPjaMp— Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) November 25, 2021
17.
17 of 17
Malik Monk on LeBron's heroics: "That's what he does. That's why he the GOAT, man. ... He's like our Jordan. Our generation."— Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 25, 2021
False Positive Or Fast Recovery? LeBron James Is Now Testing Negative For COVID-19 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com